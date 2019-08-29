In short
Mabirizi contends that Bigirimana as the Secretary to the Judiciary doesn’t have powers to alter cabinet decisions. He argues that there is no error as the Cabinet approved a 30 percent consolidated allowance, which changes with the change in salary.
Mabirizi Sues Bigirimana Over Judicial Officer's Allowances Top story29 Aug 2019, 18:51 Comments 125 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Male Mabirizi judicial officers pius bigirimana
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.