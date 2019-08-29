Kukunda Judith
Mabirizi Sues Bigirimana Over Judicial Officer's Allowances Top story

The Petitioner Male Mabirizi wants court to Quash Bigirimana's internal memo


Mabirizi contends that Bigirimana as the Secretary to the Judiciary doesn’t have powers to alter cabinet decisions. He argues that there is no error as the Cabinet approved a 30 percent consolidated allowance, which changes with the change in salary.

 

