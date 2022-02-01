Mabirizi Sues Gov’t Over Magambo, Byabashaija and Kasigazi Appointments

In short
"The person occupying the office of The President of Uganda neither has powers to appoint UPDF officers and men/women as Police officers nor assign Uganda Police ranks to such officers, lacks powers to unilaterally promote officers of UPDF without the advice of the Commissions Board," reads part of Mabirizi's notice.
Mabirizi Sues Gov’t Over Magambo, Byabashaija and Kasigazi Appointments1 Feb 2022, 08:53 Comments 161 Views Politics Crime Court Report
In short
Tagged with: High Court Civil Division breach of lawful procedures. intelligence analysis notice of motion
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.