Machete Wielding Assailants Hack One to Death in Kiryandongo

8 Nov 2021, 14:50 Comments 95 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the attack on Kiryandongo residents by the Machete wielding assailants.

The thugs raided a video hall belonging to Godfrey Otingcwinyu around 8:30 pm on Sunday night and started assaulting people watching a premier league match.

 

