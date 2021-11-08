In short
The thugs raided a video hall belonging to Godfrey Otingcwinyu around 8:30 pm on Sunday night and started assaulting people watching a premier league match.
Machete Wielding Assailants Hack One to Death in Kiryandongo
8 Nov 2021
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the attack on Kiryandongo residents by the Machete wielding assailants.
