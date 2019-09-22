Julius Ocungi
16:16

Madi Cultural Leader Blames Politicians for Escalating Apaa Land Dispute

22 Sep 2019, 16:13 Comments 160 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Local government Northern Updates
A woman looks at the remains of her burnt huts in Zoka Village in the disputed Apaa land on February 21. Photo By Julius Ocungi

A woman looks at the remains of her burnt huts in Zoka Village in the disputed Apaa land on February 21. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Ownership of the fertile Apaa strip of land that measures approximately 827 square miles is claimed by both the Adjumani and Amuru District local governments. Uganda Wildlife Authority [UWA] also claims that the land is part of East Madi Wildlife Game Reserve.

 

Tagged with: Adjumani District Amuru District Apaa land dispute Kitgum municipality
Mentioned: Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II Equal Opportunities Commission Madi Cultural Chief Stephen Drani

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.