Madi Cultural Leader Blames Politicians for Escalating Apaa Land Dispute

In short
Ownership of the fertile Apaa strip of land that measures approximately 827 square miles is claimed by both the Adjumani and Amuru District local governments. Uganda Wildlife Authority [UWA] also claims that the land is part of East Madi Wildlife Game Reserve.
Madi Cultural Leader Blames Politicians for Escalating Apaa Land Dispute22 Sep 2019, 16:13 Comments 160 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Local government Northern Updates
A woman looks at the remains of her burnt huts in Zoka Village in the disputed Apaa land on February 21. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Mentioned: Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II Equal Opportunities Commission Madi Cultural Chief Stephen Drani
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.