Peter Labeja
20:37

Madi Delegation Delays Final Apaa Land Peace Agreement

7 Dec 2018, 20:37 Comments 111 Views Environment Northern Tourism Analysis
Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (Center) With Head of Madi Delegation Lawrence Akuti (Left) and Head of Acholi Delegation to The Committee Dan Kidega After The Meeting At Presidential State Lodge In Gulu Peter Labeja

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (Center) With Head of Madi Delegation Lawrence Akuti (Left) and Head of Acholi Delegation to The Committee Dan Kidega After The Meeting At Presidential State Lodge In Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lawrence Akuti, the head of the Madi Delegation told journalists in Gulu district that his team has received valuable input from interpretations of land and associated legal regimes of the country a meeting held today, Friday.

 

Tagged with: madi delegation to presidential committee on apaa delays final apaa peace agreement apaa peace agreement prime minister dr ruhakana rugunda apaa presidential committee apaa land dispute dan kidega nrm eala representative lawrence akuti head of madi delegation
Mentioned: presidential committee on apaa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.