Madi Delegation Delays Final Apaa Land Peace Agreement

Lawrence Akuti, the head of the Madi Delegation told journalists in Gulu district that his team has received valuable input from interpretations of land and associated legal regimes of the country a meeting held today, Friday.
Madi Delegation Delays Final Apaa Land Peace Agreement7 Dec 2018, 20:37 Comments 111 Views Environment Northern Tourism Analysis
Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (Center) With Head of Madi Delegation Lawrence Akuti (Left) and Head of Acholi Delegation to The Committee Dan Kidega After The Meeting At Presidential State Lodge In Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.
