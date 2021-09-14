Madi Okollo Acquires Land for Industrial Park

In short
The land comprising two blocks is located in Rhino Camp Sub County. Moses Dalili the Chief Administrative Officer Madi Okollo district says that the district has secured land titles for the two blocks.
Madi Okollo Acquires Land for Industrial Park14 Sep 2021, 18:51 Comments 183 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Updates
