Madi Okollo Leaders Reject Expansion of Ajai Wildlife Reserve Land

In short
Rokoni Madimva, one of the landlord in Okollo sub county explains that the demand for additional land is uncalled since the current size of Ajai Wildlife Reserve can support the reintroduction of the white Rhinos.
Madi Okollo Leaders Reject Expansion of Ajai Wildlife Reserve Land8 Feb 2023, 16:24 Comments 91 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Tourism Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Expansion of Ajai wildlife reserve
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.