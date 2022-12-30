Madi Paramount Chief Accuses NFA of Abetting Forest Destruction in Apaa Township

In short
Drani claims that he has obtained information that NFA personnel deployed in the area are offering protection to dealers who come from as far as Rwanda, Congo, and parts of central Uganda to cut trees from Zoka forest, which is the country`s only tropical rainforest.
Madi Paramount Chief Accuses NFA of Abetting Forest Destruction in Apaa Township30 Dec 2022, 08:13 Comments 92 Views Amuru, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Breaking news
