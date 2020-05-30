Madi West Nile Diocese Institutes Team to Investigate Kuluva Hospital Staff Strike

In short
Over 100 medical workers of the hospital on May 11 went on strike and laid down their tools demanding for payment of their six months’ salary and NSSF arrears.
Madi West Nile Diocese Institutes Team to Investigate Kuluva Hospital Staff Strike30 May 2020, 16:24 Comments 188 Views Arua, Uganda Religion Human rights Health Report
L-R. Ronald Debo vice chairperson hospital board, Bishop Charles Andaku, Diocesan Secretary Godfrey Nasa and Kuluva hospitla Administrator Dr. Dennis Odong during the press briefing today.
In short
Tagged with: Kuluva hospital Madi West Nile Diocese.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.