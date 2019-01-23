West Nile Diocese Retires 127 Pastors, Widows

In short
Godfrey Nassa, Madi and West Nile Diocesan Secretary, says retired pastors and widows will receive their pension and gratuity from their treasury to help them leave a meaningful life.
West Nile Diocese Retires 127 Pastors, Widows23 Jan 2019, 07:13 Comments 157 Views Arua, Uganda Religion Report
Madi and West Nile Diocese Bishop Charles Collins Andaku in a group photo with the retired Pastors, their spouses and Widows.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.