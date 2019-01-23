Candia Stephen
West Nile Diocese Retires 127 Pastors, Widows

Madi and West Nile Diocese Bishop Charles Collins Andaku in a group photo with the retired Pastors, their spouses and Widows.

Godfrey Nassa, Madi and West Nile Diocesan Secretary, says retired pastors and widows will receive their pension and gratuity from their treasury to help them leave a meaningful life.

 

