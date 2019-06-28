In short
Although the file did not contain any detail on the charges for which Agaba appeared in court today, URN has learnt that the charge was in relation to the kidnap of one Joan Alupo, in May 2013. It is alleged that Agaba kidnapped Alupo with intent to procure a ransom.
Magara Murder Prime Suspect Returned to Luzira28 Jun 2019, 20:12 Comments 121 Views Court Updates
