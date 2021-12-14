Mugisha James
Magere Residents, MPs Condemn Confinement of Kyagulanyi

14 Dec 2021, 18:42 Comments 225 Views Wakiso, Kampala, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates
Mukasa Rubaga South MP Mukasa at the road block in Magere

Kyagulanyi was on Tuesday blocked from leaving his home in Magere, Wakiso District to go to Kayunga District to campaign for the NUP candidate, Harriet Nakwedde in the Kayunga District by-elections.

 

Tagged with: Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigire NUP MPs who were turned away included Derrick Nyeko, of Makindye East MP, Aloysius Mukasa  Rubaga South and Muwada Nkunyingi the Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobwine ,Harriet Nakwedde Tom Muwonge Mayor of Kasangati vicent Katumba and his colleague David Kaluna
Mentioned: Kayunga District by-elections. Magere, Kasangati Town council in Wakiso district

