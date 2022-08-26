Namajja Elizabeth
Magistrate Cancels Seeta Hill College Head Teacher’s Bail

26 Aug 2022, 18:00 Comments 84 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Editorial
Magistrates' court sign post

Ayeri is accused of forging academic documents with the intent to fraudulently secure a job at the school. He is also accused of stealing up to 10.7 million Shillings from the School and issuing forged receipts for the same between November 30, 2020, and January 25, 2021.

 

