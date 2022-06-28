In short
The Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe said the document presented by the lawyer as it was could have been printed anywhere and presented to court since it had no name of the officer signing it as well as the official stamp.
Magistrate Vows to Resign if Lawyer Wins Appeal
28 Jun 2022
In short
Tagged with: Magistrate Court act
Mentioned: Luwero Chief Magistrate Court
