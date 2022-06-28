Brian Luwaga
Magistrate Vows to Resign if Lawyer Wins Appeal

28 Jun 2022, 16:30 Comments 66 Views Luweero, Uganda Court Updates
Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe . He has vowed to resign if the lawyer succeed in his appeal

In short
The Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe said the document presented by the lawyer as it was could have been printed anywhere and presented to court since it had no name of the officer signing it as well as the official stamp.

 

