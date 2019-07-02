Flavia Nassaka
Magnitude of Antibiotic Resistance in Uganda Unknown-Expert

2 Jul 2019, 12:29 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report

In short
WHO is calling upon countries to adopt a tool dubbed ‘AWARE’ which classifies antibiotics into three categories including – Access, Watch and Reserve. The tool specifies which antibiotics to use for the most common and serious infections, which ones should be available at all times in the healthcare system, and those that must be used sparingly or preserved and used only as a last resort.

 

