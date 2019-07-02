In short
WHO is calling upon countries to adopt a tool dubbed ‘AWARE’ which classifies antibiotics into three categories including – Access, Watch and Reserve. The tool specifies which antibiotics to use for the most common and serious infections, which ones should be available at all times in the healthcare system, and those that must be used sparingly or preserved and used only as a last resort.
Magnitude of Antibiotic Resistance in Uganda Unknown-Expert
In short
