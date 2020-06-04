Mambule Ali
20:02

Magyezi Intervenes In Nansana Budget Wrangle

4 Jun 2020, 19:50 Comments 100 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Misc Report
Minister Rapheal Magyezi after meeting Kira Municipality leaders on Wednessday. In the middle is Wakiso LC5 chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika

In short
Raphael Magyezi said Central Government cannot release funds to the municipality until it's budget is approved.

 

Tagged with: Nansana Municipality budget
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Governments Nansana Municipal Council

