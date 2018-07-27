MP Magyezi Upbeat About ‘Age Limit' Judgement

In short
Magyezi said that he was enthused by the fact that the judges, but the majority, found no fault with his bill. However, Magyezi said he would have liked to see a court decision permitting the extension of the term of parliament to 7-years for practical reasons mainly to allow spending less money on elections but also give time to MPs to focus on their legislative work.
