In short
Kiira Regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that Namugabo was tracked down through the police security cameras and GPS technology. He says that using CCTV footage police first sighted the suspect at Kampala city-based Nakawa spears stage while boarding a commuter taxi enroute to Jinja city.
Maid Arrested For Attempting to Sell off Her Employer's Daughter Top story11 Dec 2022, 10:53 Comments 234 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.