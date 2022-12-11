Wambuzi Reacheal
10:54

Maid Arrested For Attempting to Sell off Her Employer's Daughter Top story

11 Dec 2022, 10:53 Comments 234 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
The Kiira region police spokesperson, James Mubi addressing journalists recently. file photo.

In short
Kiira Regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that Namugabo was tracked down through the police security cameras and GPS technology. He says that using CCTV footage police first sighted the suspect at Kampala city-based Nakawa spears stage while boarding a commuter taxi enroute to Jinja city.

 

