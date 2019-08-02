Maiden Commercial Flight Date for Uganda Airlines Set

In short
The air crafts will fly to Nairobi and Juba twice daily while it will fly to Mogadishu three times a day. The air crafts are also expected to fly to Dar es Salam and Kilimanjaro once a day yet the air crafts are expected to fly to Bujumbura and Mombasa three times a week.
Maiden Commercial Flight Date for Uganda Airlines Set2 Aug 2019, 13:25 Comments 295 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport
