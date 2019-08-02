Lubulwa Henry
Maiden Commercial Flight Date for Uganda Airlines Set

2 Aug 2019
Kampala, Uganda
One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport

One of the Uganda airlines aircrafts parked at the VVIP parking Apron of Entebbe International Airport

In short
The air crafts will fly to Nairobi and Juba twice daily while it will fly to Mogadishu three times a day. The air crafts are also expected to fly to Dar es Salam and Kilimanjaro once a day yet the air crafts are expected to fly to Bujumbura and Mombasa three times a week.

 

