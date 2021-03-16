In short
The farmers are also accused of spraying the maize-crop with herbicides so that it dries up quickly and they harvest it for quick money.
But he adds that even those that know, disregard the standards requirements because of the cost of meeting them, calling on the government to acquire and install equipment for communities.
Maize Farmers, Processors Blame Gov't on Lack of Standards16 Mar 2021, 20:11 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aflatoxins Maize standards of food
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.