Maize Grain Suppliers Struggling to Meet Standards-UNBS

6 May 2020, 16:06 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
different cereals found in Uganda Uganda Grain Council

In short
The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) says they have so far withheld 140 metric tons of Maize Grain from suppliers for failing to meet quality standards.

 

