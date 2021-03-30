In short
The dealers who are involved in milling and trading maize flour, says the June 30th deadline issued by UNBS did not consider the various problems they are going through some of them caused by the government and others by nature.
Maize Millers Want Standard Certification Deadline Extended, Fault UNBS For Arbitrary Move Top story30 Mar 2021, 12:18 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aflatoxins Maize Flour Maize millers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.