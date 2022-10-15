IRENE KIRABO
Maj Gen Dick Olum Takes Over as Mountain Division Commander

15 Oct 2022, 18:16 Comments 142 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Security Updates
Maj Gen OLumu (L) receiving instruments of power from Lt Gen Kayanja (R). Looking on is CDF Gen Mbadi

In short
Maj Gen Olum was appointed to the office on October 12, by President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander of the Armed Forces, to replace Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who was appointed Commander of Land Force.

 

