Kato Joseph
16:53

Maj Okua, 3 Others Face Attempted Murder Charges for Shooting Traffic Officer

17 Jan 2022, 16:45 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga- police PRO

CP Fred Enanga- police PRO

In short
Police insist that whatever Constable Mukebezi did was within the law and it was right to check the state of the occupants in the military vehicle and tow the wreckage to the police station. According to police, Maj Okua and his accomplices are still at large.

 

Tagged with: CMI Maj Alfa Okua. Constable Robert Mukebezi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.