NSSF MD: Clients Reluctant to Update their Details

27 Feb 2019, 13:03 Comments 204 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Analysis
NSSF records show that only 36 percent of the subscribers return to update their membership records when changes occur in their lives, which complicates many subscribers to secure benefits when the need arises.

 

