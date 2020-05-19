Majority of World Still at Risk of Coronavirus Disease – WHO

In short
The infection has moved like a bushfire, Tedros said before warning that the early blood test studies consistently indicated that only between one and two people in 10, appeared to have come into contact with the disease, triggering an immune reaction shown by the existence of antibodies.
Majority of World Still at Risk of Coronavirus Disease – WHO19 May 2020, 08:08 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Misc Report
