In short
According to Joel Sawa, a team leader at Tobacco Harm Reduction Uganda that conducted the survey, these findings are quite telling since the dangers of smoking are clearly labeled and readable on the packets.
Majority Smokers Have Attained Secondary School Education, New Survey Top story1 Jun 2022, 16:19 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: tobacco use
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Tobacco Harm Reduction Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.