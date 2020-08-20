In short
Sam Ninsiima and Amos Weliki oppose Prof. Bazeyo’s shortlisting on grounds that he lacks credible academic qualifications. The duo notes that whereas eligible candidates are required to possess a Ph.D. from a recognized institution, Prof. Bazeyo obtained his Ph.D. from the Hawaii based Atlantic International University, which isn’t recognized by the United State Department of Education.
Prof. William Bazeyo, acting Vice Chancellor Makerere University. Login to license this image from 1$.
