Davidson Ndyabahika
14:09

Mak Appointments Board Summons Suspended MASA leader

5 Mar 2019, 14:08 Comments 141 Views Politics Education Court Breaking news
Bennet Magara and Joseph Kalema, the Chairperson and General Secretary respectively of Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA

Bennet Magara and Joseph Kalema, the Chairperson and General Secretary respectively of Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA

In short
The University authorities charged the newly elected Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA chairperson of engaging in acts or omissions prejudicial to the improper performance of duties and tainting the university image.

 

Tagged with: Andrew Abunyang, the Director Human Resources Bennet Magara Dr. Euzobia Baine Mugisha George Turyamureeba Joseph Kalema Ms. Ruth Iteu Eyoku Vice Chancellor; Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe Vincent Abigaba election petition
Mentioned: Makerere Administrative Staff Association –MASA Makerere University Makerere University Appointments Board Makerere University Human Resources Manual universities and other tertiary institutions act (uotia)

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.