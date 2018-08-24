Davidson Ndyabahika
10:27

Mak Arts Faculty Gets UGX 5bn Research Grant

24 Aug 2018, 07:37 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr. Edgar Nabutanyi, the coordinator of the project Davidson Ndyabahika

Dr. Edgar Nabutanyi, the coordinator of the project Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The financial boost from the US-based private foundation, Andrew W Mellon Foundation targets to support a unit of 15 staff under a Programme, the Early Career Scholars in pursuing innovative research in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

 

Tagged with: early career scholars dr. edgar nabutanyi early career scholars’ grant
Mentioned: andrew mellon foundation college of humanities and social sciences –chuss makerere university

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.