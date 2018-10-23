Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak Extends Bududa Fundraising Drive

23 Oct 2018 Kampala, Uganda
The MUASA executive together with students at launch of Aid Bududa Community –ABC and Mak Social Action Davidson Ndyabahika

The MUASA executive together with students at launch of Aid Bududa Community –ABC and Mak Social Action

In short
Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association, says the initiative dubbed Aid Bududa Community - ABC has registered successes with immense collections from well-wishers, staff, students and alumni.

 

