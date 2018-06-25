In short
Professor Sylvia Tamale, the Chairperson of the Committee, says they want the university to enforce Resolution 7.2 of the University Gender Equality Policy and tighten physical infrastructure safety.
Sexual Harassment: Mak Committee Recommends Installation of CCTV Cameras
Professor Sylvia Tamale, the investigating committee chairperson hands over the 2016 Report on the Investigation of Sexual Harassment at Makerere University to the Vice Chancellor Login to license this image from 1$.
