The three staff associations which were engaged in the meeting held today unanimously resolved that there was an urgent need to hold an open, honest dialogue with the university managers if the current war was to be brought to an end.
Mak Convocation to Mediate Staff, Management Squabbles
11 Jan 2019
Makerere University staff association executives during a meeting arbitrated by the Dr. Tanga Odoi led Convocation Login to license this image from 1$.
