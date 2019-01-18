Mak Council Cautioned against Interfering with Administration

In short
Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairman of Makerere University convocation says that some members of the University council have become project owners on campus and interfered with day-to-day operations of institutions.
Mak Council Cautioned against Interfering with Administration18 Jan 2019, 11:32 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Makerere University Convocation Chairperson Dr. Frederick Tanga Odoi Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.