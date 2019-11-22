Mak Council Halts Hearing of Petition Against MUASA-Tribunal Representatives

In short
This is after the Eng. Dr. Steven Kagoda-led special council committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges resolved on Thursday that the matter is subjudice due to a pending court case about the same.
Mak Council Halts Hearing of Petition Against MUASA-Tribunal Representatives22 Nov 2019, 15:37 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Court Updates
Justice John Patrick Mashongo Tabaro witnessing the swearing in of Dr. Ronald Kakungulu-Mayambala the MUASA-Tribunal Representative on 9th August 2019. Photo by Makerere PR Office
