In short
“I wish to thank you all for the support you rendered to me as I served and made a contribution to our great university. For those that I could have offended while I executed my duties. I sincerely apologize. I would like to believe that together we can make a bigger Contribution so that we leave no room to be judged by History,” reads a message posted by Prof. Bazeyo on the University Senator’s forum.
MAK Deputy VC Crisis: Prof Bazeyo Resigns Top story8 Oct 2020, 17:35 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.