In short
Benjamin Arinda and James Chombo were pardoned by the students committee on Tuesday presided over by His Worship Precious Ngabirano after accepting all the charges against them and pleaded for mercy. The two are among the seven students that were last month suspended by the university for threatening to cause chaos within in the institution.
Mak Disciplinary Committee Pardons Students
