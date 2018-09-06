Davidson Ndyabahika
17:05

Mak Disciplinary Committee Pardons Students

6 Sep 2018, 17:05 Comments 116 Views Court Education Report

In short
Benjamin Arinda and James Chombo were pardoned by the students committee on Tuesday presided over by His Worship Precious Ngabirano after accepting all the charges against them and pleaded for mercy. The two are among the seven students that were last month suspended by the university for threatening to cause chaos within in the institution.

 

Tagged with: benjamin arinda james chombo prof barnabas nawangwe
Mentioned: makerere university disciplinary committee makerere university

