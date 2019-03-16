In short
Luwangula who is currently receiving treatment at Mengo Hospital in Kampala says that he was beaten on Thursday night after conducting a lecture.
Mak Don Beaten by Military Police, Hospitalized Top story16 Mar 2019, 17:09 Comments 313 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the MUASA chairperson Dr. Ronald Luwangula Isaac Kwagala Makerere University Guild Speaker Prof. Earnest Okello Ogwang Prof. Earnest Okello Ogwang beaten by military Prof. Earnest Okello Ogwang beaten by military police institutionalization of violence militarization of the university military police at makerere university non-violent methods they called an ambulance to rush me to University Hospital
Mentioned: Central Teaching Facility –CTF 1 MAKERERE UNIVERSITY Makerere University Academic Staff Association –MUASA Mengo Hospital School of Social Sciences University Hospital department of social work and social administration (swsa) makerere university Council military police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.