Davidson Ndyabahika
07:24

Mak Don Cautions against State Coercion

26 Sep 2018, 07:23 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Dr. Mwambusya Ndebesa, a senior historian at Makerere University Davidson Ndyabahika

Dr. Mwambusya Ndebesa, a senior historian at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr Ndebesa observes that the National Resistance Movement-NRM government seems to have adopted the use of sticks as a way of punishing those who disagree with but hastens to add that using force to mediate state-society relations is reckless, unsustainable a very dangerous approach to governance.

 

Tagged with: enkoni politics dr. ndebesa mwambusya failed state gen. elly tumwine
Mentioned: makerere university ministry of security

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.