Blanshe Musinguzi
Mak Don: Failure to Implement Presidential Election Petition Recommendations Bad for Democracy

25 Aug 2018, 11:09 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Dr kabumba making a presentation on 2016 presidential election directives that have not been implemented by government Blanshe Musinguzi

In short
Dr Kabumba says the Attorney Generals office failed to heed to Supreme Court directives reinforces the perception that something has gone wrong in Ugandas journey to promotion of democracy and rule of law.

 

