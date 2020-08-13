Christopher Kisekka
Mak Don Patrick Mucungunzi Attacked by Thugs at Campus

13 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
According to eyewitnesses, the academician was attacked at around 4 p.m in the area between the physics and zoology departments at the college of natural sciences and hit with a bottle on the head. Prof. Mucunguzi was walking to his residence from the office at the time of the attack.

 

