Mak Don Patrick Mucungunzi Attacked by Thugs at Campus

According to eyewitnesses, the academician was attacked at around 4 p.m in the area between the physics and zoology departments at the college of natural sciences and hit with a bottle on the head. Prof. Mucunguzi was walking to his residence from the office at the time of the attack.
Mak Don Patrick Mucungunzi Attacked by Thugs at Campus13 Aug 2020, 05:24 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Report
