MAK Dons Query Govt’s COVID-19 Community Interventions

In short
Dr Joseph Matovu a behavioral scientist and Senior Research Associate at the School of Public Health said the COVID-19 fighting team has instead imported measures that are being implemented in other countries with different systems wrongly thinking that they can work here.
MAK Dons Query Govt’s COVID-19 Community Interventions27 May 2020, 18:10 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Community transmission of COVID -19
Mentioned: Makerere University
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.