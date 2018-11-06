Davidson Ndyabahika
MUASA Disputes Claims by DVC Candidate Top story

6 Nov 2018, 20:31 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Prof. William Bazeyo, one of the candidates vying for Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration Davidson Ndyabahika

Prof. Bazeyo, who is seeking to retain the office he has been occupying in acting capacity, claimed that he negotiated the deal to bring an end to the dispute between the university and NIC, which dates back to 2008.

 

