Mak DVC Candidates Root for Integrity of Degrees

During a public presentation, a forum where each candidate was provided 30 minutes to pitch their agenda for the office on Monday, the candidates expressed concern about the irregular award of degrees at Makerere, a trend that has put the university in disrepute.
Psychology Professor Peter Baguma says he will advocate for a water-tight result management system to fight fake degrees Login to license this image from 1$.
