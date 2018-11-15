Davidson Ndyabahika
Mak DVC Search Process Draws Mixed Reactions from Staff

15 Nov 2018
In: Dr Umar Kakumba, the incoming First Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics Affairs. He scored 80.76 percent in the interview process and obtained the highest votes at senate. Davidson Ndyabahika

In short
The Chairperson of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association MUASA, Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi says the process brings dissatisfaction among staff. He explains that the staff dont want pre-meditated appointments which seemed to be case with the search especially for the office of Finance and Administration.

 

