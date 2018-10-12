Mak Fires Four Staff Members over Marks Alteration

In short
The decision to relieve the staffs of their duties was made by the University Appointments Board during a meeting held on October 5, 2018, and communicated in letters dated October 8, 2018, signed by Andrew Abunyang, the Director Human Resources at Makerere University.
Mak Fires Four Staff Members over Marks Alteration12 Oct 2018, 20:39 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.