Davidson Ndyabahika
19:18

Mak Gets UGX 2.9bn Research Grant

17 Jun 2019, 19:16 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Education Updates
The entrance to the Makerere University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences

In short
The three-year research project is to facilitate research in the arts, humanities and social science disciplines.

 

Mentioned: Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, New York College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR Makerere University Mawazo Journal “Historicizing the Humanities at Makerere University Since 1922”

