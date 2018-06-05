Davidson Ndyabahika
17:41

Mak Gold Case Hits Snag

5 Jun 2018, 17:32 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Updates
Gold bricks at the Makerere Chemistry Lab for testing. Davidson Ndyabahika

Gold bricks at the Makerere Chemistry Lab for testing. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
State Counsel Jackie Kainobwisho told court today that the DPP had not yet released the file. The Director of Public Prosecutions DPP had asked the file to evaluate witness statements before giving direction on the case.

 

Tagged with: grade one magistrate her worship beatrice kainza gold scam at makerere university
Mentioned: city hall court

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.