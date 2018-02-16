Davidson Ndyabahika
11:09

Mak Halts Mobile Money Payment of Student Allowances

16 Feb 2018, 11:02 Comments 150 Views Business and finance Education Breaking news
Mobile Money booth in Kampala courtesy photo

Mobile Money booth in Kampala

In short
Early this week, Cyriaco Kabagambe, the Dean of Students issued a statement saying that the university had opted for the e-wallet service effective this semester. But Augustine Tamale, the University Bursar, told URN that the implementation had been rushed.

 

Tagged with: mobile money payments living out allowances
Mentioned: makerere university

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.