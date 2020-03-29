Mak International Students Call for Help Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties

In short
The Students, many of whom could not travel after the closure of the university, were allowed to stay in two of the halls of residence at the main campus. However, according to a circular by Cyriaco Kabagambe, the Dean of students, the University was only providing accommodation, and the students would meet their own cost for all basic necessities.
Mak International Students Call for Help Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties29 Mar 2020, 13:35 Comments 139 Views Health Education Misc Interview
In short
Mentioned: C.M. Kabagambe Norah Nalwoga,Heritier R. Mufano, president museveni,Lucia Ruvarashe Ndanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.